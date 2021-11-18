Hersha Hospitality Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential .7% Upside

Hersha Hospitality Trust found using ticker (HT) now have 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 21 and 9 with the average target price sitting at 10.95. With the stocks previous close at 10.87 this would imply there is a potential upside of .7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 9.58 and the 200 day MA is 10.04. The market capitalisation for the company is $414m. Find out more information at: http://www.hersha.com

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company’s 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast. The Company’s common shares are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ÂHT.Â