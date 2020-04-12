Heron Therapeutics – Consenus Indicates Potential 184.8% Upside

Heron Therapeutics found using ticker (HRTX) have now 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 65 and 28 calculating the average target price we see 39.78. Now with the previous closing price of 13.97 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 184.8%. The 50 day MA is 14.1 while the 200 day moving average is 20.05. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,305m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.herontx.com

Heron Therapeutics, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company’s product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration. It offers SUSTOL (granisetron) extended-release injection for the prevention of acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with moderately emetogenic chemotherapy, or anthracycline and cyclophosphamide combination chemotherapy regimens. The company is also developing CINVANTI, an intravenous formulation of aprepitant, a substance P/neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist for the prevention of acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with highly emetogenic cancer chemotherapy, as well as nausea and vomiting associated with moderately emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; and HTX-011, an investigational, long-acting, and extended-release formulation of the local anesthetic bupivacaine in a fixed-dose combination with the anti-inflammatory meloxicam for post-operative pain management. The company was formerly known as A.P. Pharma and changed its name to Heron Therapeutics in January 2014. Heron Therapeutics was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

