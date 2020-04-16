Heron Therapeutics – Consenus Indicates Potential 175.7% Upside

Heron Therapeutics found using ticker (HRTX) now have 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 65 and 28 and has a mean target at 39.78. With the stocks previous close at 14.43 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 175.7%. The day 50 moving average is 13.93 and the 200 day MA is 19.99. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,342m. Company Website: http://www.herontx.com

Heron Therapeutics, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company’s product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration. It offers SUSTOL (granisetron) extended-release injection for the prevention of acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with moderately emetogenic chemotherapy, or anthracycline and cyclophosphamide combination chemotherapy regimens. The company is also developing CINVANTI, an intravenous formulation of aprepitant, a substance P/neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist for the prevention of acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with highly emetogenic cancer chemotherapy, as well as nausea and vomiting associated with moderately emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; and HTX-011, an investigational, long-acting, and extended-release formulation of the local anesthetic bupivacaine in a fixed-dose combination with the anti-inflammatory meloxicam for post-operative pain management. The company was formerly known as A.P. Pharma and changed its name to Heron Therapeutics in January 2014. Heron Therapeutics was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

