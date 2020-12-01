Heron Therapeutics – Consensus Indicates Potential 74.0% Upside

Heron Therapeutics with ticker code (HRTX) have now 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 70 and 20 calculating the average target price we see 31.3. Given that the stocks previous close was at 17.99 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 74.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 16.81 and the 200 moving average now moves to 16.58. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,575m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.herontx.com

Heron Therapeutics , a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company’s product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration. It offers SUSTOL (granisetron) extended-release injection for the prevention of acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with moderately emetogenic chemotherapy, or anthracycline and cyclophosphamide combination chemotherapy regimens; and CINVANTI, an intravenous formulation of aprepitant, a substance P/neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist for the prevention of acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with highly emetogenic cancer chemotherapy, as well as nausea and vomiting associated with moderately emetogenic cancer chemotherapy. The company is also developing HTX-011, an investigational, dual-acting, and fixed-dose combination of the local anesthetic bupivacaine with a low dose of the nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug meloxicam that is in Phase III clinical trial for pain management; and HTX-034, a product candidate for postoperative pain management. The company was formerly known as A.P. Pharma and changed its name to Heron Therapeutics in January 2014. Heron Therapeutics was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.