Hercules Plc Training 2,000 Workers to Help Solve the UK Infrastructure Skills Crisis (Video)

Hercules Plc (LON:HERC) CEO Brusk Korkmaz and CFO Paul Wheatcroft reveal how the company is tackling the UK’s construction skills shortage head-on. With its Hercules Academy set to train 2,000 workers in 2025, this interview uncovers the strategy behind its rapid growth, expansion into prisons and women’s programmes, and why clients are turning to Hercules not just for labour, but for solutions.

Key Moments

Company Summary

Hercules Plc is a UK-based, technology-enabled labour supply company focused on the infrastructure and construction sectors.