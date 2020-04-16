Hepion Pharmaceuticals – Consenus Indicates Potential 573.1% Upside

Hepion Pharmaceuticals found using ticker (HEPA) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 12 and 9 with the average target price sitting at 10.5. With the stocks previous close at 1.56 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 573.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 2.16 and the 200 day MA is 3.77. The market capitalisation for the company is $10m. Company Website: http://www.hepionpharma.com

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and TXL, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a research partnership with Applied Pharmaceutical Innovation. The company was formerly known as ContraVir Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Hepion Pharmaceuticals in July 2019. Hepion Pharmaceuticals was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn