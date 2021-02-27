Twitter
Hepion Pharmaceuticals – Consensus Indicates Potential 360.8% Upside

Broker Ratings

Hepion Pharmaceuticals found using ticker (HEPA) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 12 and 8 with the average target price sitting at 10. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.17 this indicates there is a potential upside of 360.8%. The 50 day MA is 2.32 and the 200 moving average now moves to 2.74. The market capitalisation for the company is $149m. Company Website: http://www.hepionpharma.com

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and Tenofovir exalidex, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B. The company was formerly known as ContraVir Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Hepion Pharmaceuticals in July 2019. Hepion Pharmaceuticals was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

