Hepion Pharmaceuticals – Consensus Indicates Potential 345.2% Upside

Hepion Pharmaceuticals with ticker code (HEPA) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 14 and 12 and has a mean target at 13. Now with the previous closing price of 2.92 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 345.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 3.14 and the 200 moving average now moves to 3.03. The company has a market capitalisation of $25m. Company Website: http://www.hepionpharma.com

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and Tenofovir exalidex, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B. The company was formerly known as ContraVir Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Hepion Pharmaceuticals in July 2019. Hepion Pharmaceuticals was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.