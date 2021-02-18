Hepion Pharmaceuticals – Consensus Indicates Potential 236.7% Upside

Hepion Pharmaceuticals with ticker code (HEPA) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 12 and 8 calculating the mean target price we have 10. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.97 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 236.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 2.31 and the 200 day moving average is 2.83. The market capitalisation for the company is $71m. Company Website: http://www.hepionpharma.com

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and Tenofovir exalidex, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B. The company was formerly known as ContraVir Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Hepion Pharmaceuticals in July 2019. Hepion Pharmaceuticals was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.