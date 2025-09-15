Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) Stock Report: Analyst Consensus and 6.12% Potential Upside

Investors seeking exposure in the healthcare sector, particularly in medical distribution, may want to consider Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC). With a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, this U.S.-based company is a key player in delivering health care products and services to dental and medical practitioners globally. Operating through diverse segments like Global Distribution and Value-Added Services and Global Technology, Henry Schein offers a comprehensive portfolio ranging from dental merchandise to specialized practice management software.

As of the latest trading session, Henry Schein’s stock is priced at $69.01, marking a slight decrease of 0.01% from the previous close. The stock has been trading within a 52-week range of $62.70 to $81.91, reflecting moderate volatility. Investors should note the company’s Forward P/E ratio of 13.23, suggesting a reasonable valuation for future earnings despite the absence of a trailing P/E and PEG ratio—common metrics used to assess a company’s profitability and growth expectations against its price.

Henry Schein’s financial performance indicates steady growth with a revenue increase of 3.30%. The company boasts an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.11 and a return on equity (ROE) of 8.12%, highlighting its ability to generate earnings from shareholders’ equity effectively. A noteworthy metric is the company’s free cash flow, valued at approximately $358.25 million, which underscores its financial flexibility to reinvest in operations or consider shareholder value-enhancing strategies.

Despite its robust financials, Henry Schein does not currently offer a dividend, as evidenced by its 0.00% payout ratio. This could be a point of consideration for income-focused investors. However, the lack of dividend payments also indicates potential reinvestment into the company for future growth.

Analyst sentiment towards Henry Schein reflects a cautious optimism. Out of 15 analysts covering the stock, there are five buy ratings, nine hold ratings, and one sell rating. The average target price stands at $73.23, which implies a potential upside of 6.12% from the current price level. The target price spectrum ranges from $55.00 to $83.00, indicating varied expectations regarding the company’s future performance.

From a technical analysis perspective, Henry Schein’s stock is relatively stable. The 50-day moving average is slightly below the current price at $69.42, while the 200-day moving average is higher at $71.16. With an RSI of 52.78, the stock is neither overbought nor oversold, suggesting a balanced momentum. The MACD and signal line values of -0.13 and -0.25 respectively indicate a slight bearish momentum, warranting close monitoring by potential investors.

Founded in 1932 and headquartered in Melville, New York, Henry Schein, Inc. remains a stalwart in the healthcare distribution industry. Its extensive product offerings and global reach make it an attractive consideration for investors looking to capitalize on the growing demand for healthcare services. As the company continues to navigate the evolving landscape, its strategic focus on technology and specialty products could be pivotal in driving future growth. Investors should weigh these factors alongside the broader market conditions when considering an investment in HSIC.