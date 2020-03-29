Henry Schein – Consenus Indicates Potential 29.4% Upside

Henry Schein found using ticker (HSIC) now have 14 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 102 and 55 and has a mean target at 69.29. With the stocks previous close at 53.56 this indicates there is a potential upside of 29.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 59.82 while the 200 day moving average is 64.85. The market capitalisation for the company is $7,170m. Find out more information at: http://www.henryschein.com
Henry Schein, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services. The Health Care Distribution segment offers dental products, including infection-control products, handpieces, preventatives, impression materials, composites, anesthetics, teeth, dental implants, gypsum, acrylics, articulators, abrasives, dental chairs, delivery units and lights, X-ray supplies and equipment, and high-tech and digital restoration equipment, as well as equipment repair services. This segment also provides medical products comprising branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, X-ray products, equipment, and vitamins. The Technology and Value-Added Services segment offers software, technology, and other value-added services that include practice management software systems for dental and medical practitioners. This segment also provides value-added practice solutions, which comprise financial services on a non-recourse basis, e-services, practice technology, network, and hardware services, as well as continuing education services for practitioners. Henry Schein was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.