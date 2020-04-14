Henry Schein – Consenus Indicates Potential 26.0% Upside

Henry Schein with ticker code (HSIC) have now 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 102 and 52 with a mean TP of 65.86. Now with the previous closing price of 52.25 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 26.0%. The day 50 moving average is 54.08 and the 200 moving average now moves to 63.88. The company has a market cap of $7,380m. Find out more information at: http://www.henryschein.com

Henry Schein, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services. The Health Care Distribution segment offers dental products, including infection-control products, handpieces, preventatives, impression materials, composites, anesthetics, teeth, dental implants, gypsum, acrylics, articulators, abrasives, dental chairs, delivery units and lights, X-ray supplies and equipment, and high-tech and digital restoration equipment, as well as equipment repair services. This segment also provides medical products comprising branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, X-ray products, equipment, and vitamins. The Technology and Value-Added Services segment offers software, technology, and other value-added services that include practice management software systems for dental and medical practitioners. This segment also provides value-added practice solutions, which comprise financial services on a non-recourse basis, e-services, practice technology, network, and hardware services, as well as continuing education services for practitioners. Henry Schein was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

