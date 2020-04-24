Hennessy Advisors – Consenus Indicates Potential 81.5% Upside

Hennessy Advisors found using ticker (HNNA) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 13.25 and 13.25 with a mean TP of 13.25. With the stocks previous close at 7.3 this would imply there is a potential upside of 81.5%. The day 50 moving average is 8.16 and the 200 day MA is 10.14. The market capitalisation for the company is $55m. Visit the company website at: http://www.hennessyadvisors.com

Hennessy Advisors is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn