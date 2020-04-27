Hennessy Advisors – Consenus Indicates Potential 76.7% Upside

Hennessy Advisors found using ticker (HNNA) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 13.25 and 13.25 calculating the average target price we see 13.25. Now with the previous closing price of 7.5 this would imply there is a potential upside of 76.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 7.95 and the 200 day moving average is 10.09. The market cap for the company is $56m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.hennessyadvisors.com

Hennessy Advisors is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

