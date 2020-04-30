Hennessy Advisors – Consenus Indicates Potential 73.4% Upside

Hennessy Advisors with ticker code (HNNA) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 13.25 and 13.25 with the average target price sitting at 13.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 7.64 this indicates there is a potential upside of 73.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 7.89 and the 200 moving average now moves to 10.03. The company has a market capitalisation of $56m. Find out more information at: http://www.hennessyadvisors.com

Hennessy Advisors is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

