Hennessy Advisors – Consenus Indicates Potential 69.9% Upside

Hennessy Advisors with ticker code (HNNA) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 13.25 and 13.25 and has a mean target at 13.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 7.8 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 69.9%. The day 50 moving average is 8.33 while the 200 day moving average is 10.21. The market cap for the company is $59m. Visit the company website at: http://www.hennessyadvisors.com

Hennessy Advisors is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

