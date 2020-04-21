Hennessy Advisors – Consenus Indicates Potential 64.4% Upside

Hennessy Advisors with ticker code (HNNA) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 13.25 and 13.25 calculating the mean target price we have 13.25. With the stocks previous close at 8.06 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 64.4%. The 50 day MA is 8.33 and the 200 moving average now moves to 10.19. The company has a market capitalisation of $56m. Company Website: http://www.hennessyadvisors.com

Hennessy Advisors is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

