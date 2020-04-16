Hennessy Advisors – Consenus Indicates Potential 60.8% Upside

Hennessy Advisors with ticker code (HNNA) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 13.25 and 13.25 and has a mean target at 13.25. With the stocks previous close at 8.24 this would imply there is a potential upside of 60.8%. The 50 day MA is 8.57 and the 200 day MA is 10.27. The market cap for the company is $64m. Company Website: http://www.hennessyadvisors.com

Hennessy Advisors is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

