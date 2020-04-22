Helius Medical Technologies, In – Consenus Indicates Potential 606.7% Upside

Helius Medical Technologies, In found using ticker (HSDT) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 2.12 and 2.12 with a mean TP of 2.12. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.3 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 606.7%. The 50 day MA is 0.41 and the 200 moving average now moves to 0.85. The company has a market cap of $12m. Visit the company website at: http://heliusmedical.com

Helius Medical Technologies, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, or acquiring noninvasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company’s product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a medical device in Canada for the treatment of chronic balance deficit associated with a mild to moderate traumatic brain injury. Its PoNS device treats neurostimulation of cranial nerves via the tongue to restore lost function. Helius Medical Technologies is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn