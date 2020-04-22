Helius Medical Technologies, In – Consenus Indicates Potential 606.7% Upside

Helius Medical Technologies, In found using ticker (HSDT) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 2.12 and 2.12 with a mean TP of 2.12. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.3 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 606.7%. The 50 day MA is 0.41 and the 200 moving average now moves to 0.85. The company has a market cap of $12m. Visit the company website at: http://heliusmedical.com
Helius Medical Technologies, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, or acquiring noninvasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company’s product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a medical device in Canada for the treatment of chronic balance deficit associated with a mild to moderate traumatic brain injury. Its PoNS device treats neurostimulation of cranial nerves via the tongue to restore lost function. Helius Medical Technologies is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.