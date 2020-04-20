Helius Medical Technologies, In – Consenus Indicates Potential 562.5% Upside

Helius Medical Technologies, In found using ticker (HSDT) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 2.12 and 2.12 with a mean TP of 2.12. Now with the previous closing price of 0.32 this indicates there is a potential upside of 562.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 0.41 while the 200 day moving average is 0.86. The market cap for the company is $10m. Company Website: http://heliusmedical.com
Helius Medical Technologies, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, or acquiring noninvasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company’s product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a medical device in Canada for the treatment of chronic balance deficit associated with a mild to moderate traumatic brain injury. Its PoNS device treats neurostimulation of cranial nerves via the tongue to restore lost function. Helius Medical Technologies is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.