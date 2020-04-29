Helius Medical Technologies, In – Consenus Indicates Potential 562.5% Upside

Don't Miss
Helius Medical Technologies, In found using ticker (HSDT) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 2.12 and 2.12 and has a mean target at 2.12. With the stocks previous close at 0.32 this indicates there is a potential upside of 562.5%. The 50 day MA is 0.34 and the 200 moving average now moves to 0.79. The company has a market capitalisation of $16m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://heliusmedical.com

Helius Medical Technologies, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, or acquiring noninvasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company’s product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a medical device in Canada for the treatment of chronic balance deficit associated with a mild to moderate traumatic brain injury. Its PoNS device treats neurostimulation of cranial nerves via the tongue to restore lost function. Helius Medical Technologies is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

