Helius Medical Technologies, In – Consenus Indicates Potential 562.5% Upside

Helius Medical Technologies, In found using ticker (HSDT) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 2.12 and 2.12 and has a mean target at 2.12. With the stocks previous close at 0.32 this indicates there is a potential upside of 562.5%. The 50 day MA is 0.34 and the 200 moving average now moves to 0.79. The company has a market capitalisation of $16m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://heliusmedical.com

Helius Medical Technologies, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, or acquiring noninvasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company’s product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a medical device in Canada for the treatment of chronic balance deficit associated with a mild to moderate traumatic brain injury. Its PoNS device treats neurostimulation of cranial nerves via the tongue to restore lost function. Helius Medical Technologies is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn