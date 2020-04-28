Helius Medical Technologies, In – Consenus Indicates Potential 562.5% Upside

Helius Medical Technologies, In with ticker code (HSDT) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 2.12 and 2.12 with a mean TP of 2.12. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.32 this would imply there is a potential upside of 562.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 0.35 and the 200 day MA is 0.81. The market cap for the company is $11m. Company Website: http://heliusmedical.com

Helius Medical Technologies, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, or acquiring noninvasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company’s product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a medical device in Canada for the treatment of chronic balance deficit associated with a mild to moderate traumatic brain injury. Its PoNS device treats neurostimulation of cranial nerves via the tongue to restore lost function. Helius Medical Technologies is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn