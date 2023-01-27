Helios Towers PLC 21.1% potential upside indicated by Barclays

Helios Towers PLC with ticker (LON:HTWS) now has a potential upside of 21.1% according to Barclays.







Barclays set a target price of 150 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Helios Towers PLC share price of 118 GBX at opening today (27/01/2023) indicates a potential upside of 21.1%. Trading has ranged between 97 (52 week low) and 162 (52 week high) with an average of 809,191 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,214,637,231.



Helios Towers plc is a United Kingdom-based independent telecommunications infrastructure company focused on Africa and the Middle East. The Company builds, owns and operates telecom passive infrastructure, providing services to mobile network operators. Its principal business is building, acquiring and operating telecommunications towers that can accommodate and power the needs of multiple tenants. These tenants are mobile network operators and the Company offers them a comprehensive passive infrastructure solution that includes site selection and preparation, maintenance, security, power management, and hosting of active equipment, such as antennae. It serves the region’s major mobile network operators (MNOs) across nine high-growth markets. It operates over 13,000 towers across nine high-growth markets. The Company owns and operates telecommunication tower sites in Tanzania, Democratic Republic of Congo, Congo Brazzaville, Ghana, South Africa, Senegal, Oman, Madagascar and Malawi.







