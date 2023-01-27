Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Helios Towers PLC 21.1% potential upside indicated by Barclays

Broker Ratings

Helios Towers PLC with ticker (LON:HTWS) now has a potential upside of 21.1% according to Barclays.



Barclays set a target price of 150 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Helios Towers PLC share price of 118 GBX at opening today (27/01/2023) indicates a potential upside of 21.1%. Trading has ranged between 97 (52 week low) and 162 (52 week high) with an average of 809,191 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,214,637,231.

Helios Towers plc is a United Kingdom-based independent telecommunications infrastructure company focused on Africa and the Middle East. The Company builds, owns and operates telecom passive infrastructure, providing services to mobile network operators. Its principal business is building, acquiring and operating telecommunications towers that can accommodate and power the needs of multiple tenants. These tenants are mobile network operators and the Company offers them a comprehensive passive infrastructure solution that includes site selection and preparation, maintenance, security, power management, and hosting of active equipment, such as antennae. It serves the region’s major mobile network operators (MNOs) across nine high-growth markets. It operates over 13,000 towers across nine high-growth markets. The Company owns and operates telecommunication tower sites in Tanzania, Democratic Republic of Congo, Congo Brazzaville, Ghana, South Africa, Senegal, Oman, Madagascar and Malawi.



Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2023 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.