Helios Towers PLC 15.8% potential upside indicated by Barclays

Broker Ratings

Helios Towers PLC with ticker (LON:HTWS) now has a potential upside of 15.8% according to Barclays.



Barclays set a target price of 144 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Helios Towers PLC share price of 121 GBX at opening today (09/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 15.8%. Trading has ranged between 97 (52 week low) and 177 (52 week high) with an average of 1,513,252 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,198,205,366.

Helios Towers plc is a United Kingdom-based independent telecommunications tower infrastructure company. The Company owns and operates telecommunications towers and infrastructure in African markets. The Company’s business lies in building, acquiring and operating telecommunications towers that can accommodate the needs of its multiple tenants. Its tenants are typically mobile network operators (MNOs) that in turn provide wireless voice and data services, primarily to end consumers and businesses. The Company offers MNOs an infrastructure solution that includes site selection and preparation, maintenance, security, power management, and hosting of equipment, such as an antenna. The Company owns and operates telecommunication tower sites across Africa in Tanzania, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Congo Brazzaville, Ghana, South Africa and Madagascar. Its subsidiaries include Helios Towers Africa LLP, Helios Towers Partners (UK) Limited and HTA (UK) Partner Ltd.



