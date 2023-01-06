Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Helical PLC 3.3% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Broker Ratings

Helical PLC with ticker (LON:HLCL) now has a potential upside of 3.3% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 350 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Helical PLC share price of 339 GBX at opening today (06/01/2023) indicates a potential upside of 3.3%. Trading has ranged between 284 (52 week low) and 472 (52 week high) with an average of 90,654 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £417,557,013.

Helical plc is a United Kingdom-based property investment and development company, which specializes in developing and owning the office buildings in Central London. The Company’s segments include Investment properties and Development properties. The Company’s Investment properties segment includes the properties, which are owned or leased by the Company for long-term income and capital appreciation, and trading properties, which are owned or leased to sell. The Company’s Developments segment includes sites, developments in the course of construction, completed developments available for sale, and pre-sold developments and interests. The Company’s portfolio consists of multi-let offices, office refurbishments, developments, and a mixed-use commercial/residential scheme. The Company’s portfolio includes The JJ Mack Building, The Bower, 25 Charterhouse Square, Barts Square, The Loom, 100 New Bridge Street, 33 Charterhouse Street, EC1 and The Power House.



