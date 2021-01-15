Heat Biologics. – Consensus Indicates Potential 415.7% Upside

Heat Biologics. found using ticker (HTBX) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 35 and 20 calculating the average target price we see 31.25. With the stocks previous close at 6.06 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 415.7%. The day 50 moving average is 6.31 while the 200 day moving average is 9.03. The market capitalisation for the company is $142m. Visit the company website at: http://www.heatbio.com

Heat Biologics., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapies to activate patient’s immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. The company’s T-cell activation platformludes two variations for intradermal administration, such as immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a dual-acting immunotherapy, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product. It is developing HS-110, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer. The company’s preclinical stage products include HS-130 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; PTX-35, a humanized affinity matured monoclonal antibody, which is a functional agonist of human TNFRSF25 signaling; and PTX-45, a human TL1A-Ig fusion protein that acts as an agonist of TNFRSF25 signaling. Heat Biologics. has collaboration with Waisman Biomanufacturing to manufacture COVID-19 Vaccine. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.