Heat Biologics – Consenus Indicates Potential 900.0% Upside

Heat Biologics found using ticker (HTBX) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 8 and 2 with the average target price sitting at 5. Now with the previous closing price of 0.5 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 900.0%. The day 50 moving average is 0.56 and the 200 day MA is 0.45. The market cap for the company is $43m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.heatbio.com

Heat Biologics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapies to activate patient’s immune system against cancer through T-cell activation. The company’s T-cell activation platform, includes two variations for intradermal administration, such as immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therap, a dual-acting immunotherapy, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product. It is developing HS-110, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer. Its preclinical stage products include HS-130 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; PTX-35, a humanized affinity matured monoclonal antibody, which is a functional agonist of human TNFRSF25 signaling; and PTX-45, a human TL1A-Ig fusion protein that acts as an agonist of TNFRSF25 signaling. Heat Biologics has a collaboration with the University of Miami to develop a coronavirus COVID-19 point-of-care diagnostic test to deliver results on a paper strip in under 30 minutes. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

