Heat Biologics – Consensus Indicates Potential 316.7% Upside

Heat Biologics with ticker code (HTBX) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 5 and 4 with the average target price sitting at 4.75. Now with the previous closing price of 1.14 this indicates there is a potential upside of 316.7%. The day 50 moving average is 1.14 while the 200 day moving average is 1.28. The company has a market capitalisation of $179m. Company Website: http://www.heatbio.com

Heat Biologics , a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapies to activate patient’s immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. The company’s T-cell activation platform, includes two variations for intradermal administration, such as immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a dual-acting immunotherapy, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product. It is developing HS-110, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer. The company’s preclinical stage products include HS-130 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; PTX-35, a humanized affinity matured monoclonal antibody, which is a functional agonist of human TNFRSF25 signaling; and PTX-45, a human TL1A-Ig fusion protein that acts as an agonist of TNFRSF25 signaling. Heat Biologics has collaboration with Waisman Biomanufacturing to manufacture COVID-19 Vaccine. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.