Healthcare Trust of America, In – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.7% Upside

Healthcare Trust of America, In found using ticker (HTA) now have 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 38 and 28 with the average target price sitting at 35.09. Now with the previous closing price of 32.28 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 8.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 33.54 while the 200 day moving average is 30.56. The market cap for the company is $6,965m. Find out more information at: https://www.htareit.com

The potential market cap would be $7,572m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations. Investments are targeted to build critical mass in 20 to 25 leading gateway markets that generally have leading university and medical institutions, which translates to superior demographics, high-quality graduates, intellectual talent and job growth. The strategic markets HTA invests in support a strong, long-term demand for quality medical office space. HTA utilizes an integrated asset management platform consisting of on-site leasing, property management, engineering and building services, and development capabilities to create complete, state of the art facilities in each market. This drives efficiencies, strong tenant and health system relationships, and strategic partnerships that result in high levels of tenant retention, rental growth and long-term value creation. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, HTA has developed a national brand with dedicated relationships at the local level. Founded in 2006 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2012, HTA has produced attractive returns for its stockholders that have outperformed the US REIT index.