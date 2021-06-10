Healthcare Trust of America, In – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.4% Upside

Healthcare Trust of America, In with ticker code (HTA) have now 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 33 and 28 with a mean TP of 30.57. Now with the previous closing price of 28.46 this would imply there is a potential upside of 7.4%. The day 50 moving average is 28.26 and the 200 day moving average is 27.8. The company has a market capitalisation of $6,366m. Find out more information at: http://www.htareit.com

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations. Investments are targeted to build critical mass in 20 to 25 leading gateway markets that generally have leading university and medical institutions, which translates to superior demographics, high-quality graduates, intellectual talent and job growth. The strategic markets HTA invests in support a strong, long-term demand for quality medical office space. HTA utilizes an integrated asset management platform consisting of on-site leasing, property management, engineering and building services, and development capabilities to create complete, state of the art facilities in each market. This drives efficiencies, strong tenant and health system relationships, and strategic partnerships that result in high levels of tenant retention, rental growth and long-term value creation. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, HTA has developed a national brand with dedicated relationships at the local level. Founded in 2006 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2012, HTA has produced attractive returns for its stockholders that have outperformed the US REIT index.