Healthcare Trust of America, In – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.0% Upside

Healthcare Trust of America, In found using ticker (HTA) have now 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 36.5 and 28 with a mean TP of 33.06. Given that the stocks previous close was at 28.02 this would imply there is a potential upside of 18.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 28.87 while the 200 day moving average is 31.4. The company has a market cap of $6,540m. Company Website: https://www.htareit.com

The potential market cap would be $7,716m based on the market concensus.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations. Investments are targeted to build critical mass in 20 to 25 leading gateway markets that generally have leading university and medical institutions, which translates to superior demographics, high-quality graduates, intellectual talent and job growth. The strategic markets HTA invests in support a strong, long-term demand for quality medical office space. HTA utilizes an integrated asset management platform consisting of on-site leasing, property management, engineering and building services, and development capabilities to create complete, state of the art facilities in each market. This drives efficiencies, strong tenant and health system relationships, and strategic partnerships that result in high levels of tenant retention, rental growth and long-term value creation. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, HTA has developed a national brand with dedicated relationships at the local level. Founded in 2006 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2012, HTA has produced attractive returns for its stockholders that have outperformed the US REIT index.