Headlam Group plc 35.3% potential upside indicated by Peel Hunt Limited

Headlam Group plc with ticker (LON:HEAD) now has a potential upside of 35.3% according to Peel Hunt Limited.



Peel Hunt Limited set a target price of 670 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Headlam Group plc share price of 434 GBX at opening today (02/12/2021) indicates a potential upside of 35.3%. Trading has ranged between 350 (52 week low) and 538 (52 week high) with an average of 52,555 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £371,030,161.

Headlam Group Plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in the marketing, supply and distribution of a range of floorcovering products. The Company’s operations are focused on providing customers, principally independent floorcovering retailers and contractors, with a range of floorcovering products supported by a next day delivery service. The Company operates through 56 operating segments in the United Kingdom and five operating segments in Continental Europe. Each operating segment is a trading operation aligned to the sales, marketing, supply and distribution of floorcovering products. The Company’s activities and facilities are located throughout the United Kingdom, France, Switzerland and the Netherlands. Its business in France operates from approximately two distribution centers and over 20 service centers, and the businesses in Switzerland and the Netherlands each operate from a single distribution center.



