HD Supply Holdings – Consenus Indicates Potential 31.3% Upside

HD Supply Holdings with ticker code (HDS) now have 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 52 and 28 with a mean TP of 36.69. With the stocks previous close at 27.94 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 31.3%. The day 50 moving average is 36.04 and the 200 day moving average is 38.88. The market cap for the company is $4,280m. Company Website: http://www.hdsupply.com

HD Supply Holdings operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products. The Construction & Industrial segment provides tilt-up brace systems, forming and shoring systems, concrete chemicals, hand and power tools, cutting tools, rebars, ladders, safety and fall arrest equipment, specialty screws and fasteners, sealants and adhesives, drainage pipes, geo-synthetics, erosion and sediment control equipment, and other engineered materials used in non-residential and residential construction. This segment also offers home improvement solutions, such as light remodeling and construction supplies, kitchen and bath cabinets, windows, plumbing materials, electrical equipment, and other products primarily to small remodeling contractors and trade professionals through local retail outlets. In addition, it provides pre-bid assistance, product submittals, engineering, and tool repair services. The company serves contractors, maintenance professionals, home builders, industrial businesses, and government entities through a network of branches and professional sales force, as well as through print catalogs and e-commerce. The company was formerly known as HDS Investment Holding and changed its name to HD Supply Holdings in April 2013. HD Supply Holdings was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

