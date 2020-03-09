HD Supply Holdings – Consenus Indicates Potential 21.1% Upside

HD Supply Holdings with ticker code (HDS) now have 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 53 and 40 and has a mean target at 45.92. Now with the previous closing price of 37.91 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 21.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 40.74 and the 200 day MA is 39.89. The company has a market cap of $6,041m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.hdsupply.com

HD Supply Holdings operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products. The Construction & Industrial segment provides tilt-up brace systems, forming and shoring systems, concrete chemicals, hand and power tools, cutting tools, rebars, ladders, safety and fall arrest equipment, specialty screws and fasteners, sealants and adhesives, drainage pipes, geo-synthetics, erosion and sediment control equipment, and other engineered materials used in non-residential and residential construction. This segment also offers home improvement solutions, such as light remodeling and construction supplies, kitchen and bath cabinets, windows, plumbing materials, electrical equipment, and other products primarily to small remodeling contractors and trade professionals through local retail outlets. In addition, it provides pre-bid assistance, product submittals, engineering, and tool repair services. The company serves contractors, maintenance professionals, home builders, industrial businesses, and government entities through a network of branches and professional sales force, as well as through print catalogs and e-commerce. The company was formerly known as HDS Investment Holding and changed its name to HD Supply Holdings in April 2013. HD Supply Holdings was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

