Hays plc 9.5% Potential Decrease Indicated by HSBC

Hays plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:HAS) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at HSBC. Hays plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. HSBC have set their target price at 92 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -9.5% from the opening price of 101.7 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 13.3 points and decreased 61.9 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 186 GBX while the 52 week low is 85.25 GBX.

Hays plc has a 50 day moving average of 126.54 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 152.27. There are currently 1,677,726,457 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 7,245,428. Market capitalisation for LON:HAS is £1,756,244,060 GBP.

