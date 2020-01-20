Hays plc 9.4% Potential Decrease Indicated by Credit Suisse

Hays plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:HAS) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘UNDERPERFORM’ today by analysts at Credit Suisse. Hays plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Credit Suisse have set their target price at 150 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -9.4% from the opening price of 165.6 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 14.6 points and increased 4.8 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 186 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 131.8 GBX.

Hays plc has a 50 day moving average of 172.74 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 158.37. There are currently 1,467,191,820 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,033,621. Market capitalisation for LON:HAS is £2,457,546,298 GBP.