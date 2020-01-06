Hays plc 7.9% Potential Decrease Indicated by Jefferies International

Hays plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:HAS) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ today by analysts at Jefferies International. Hays plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set their target price at 165 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -7.9% from the opening price of 179.2 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 12.2 points and increased 45.2 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 186 GBX while the year low share price is currently 131.8 GBX.

Hays plc has a 50 day moving average of 169.94 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 157.33. There are currently 1,467,191,820 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,033,278. Market capitalisation for LON:HAS is £2,592,527,901 GBP.