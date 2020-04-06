Hays plc 5.7% Potential Decrease Indicated by Liberum Capital

Hays plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:HAS) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ today by analysts at Liberum Capital. Hays plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Liberum Capital have set their target price at 90 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -5.7% from the opening price of 95.4 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 23.2 points and decreased 82.3 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 186 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 85.25 GBX.

Hays plc has a 50 day moving average of 141.37 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 155.26. There are currently 14,496,633 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 6,621,354. Market capitalisation for LON:HAS is £1,434,921,781 GBP.

