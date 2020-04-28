Hays plc 4.8% Potential Upside Indicated by UBS

Hays plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:HAS) had its stock rating noted as ‘Unchanged’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at UBS. Hays plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set a target price of 110 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 4.8% from the opening price of 105 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 5 points and decreased 54.7 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 186 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 85.25 GBX.

Hays plc has a 50 day moving average of 124.06 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 151.81. There are currently 1,677,726,457 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 6,863,077. Market capitalisation for LON:HAS is £1,801,438,687 GBP.

