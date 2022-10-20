Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Hays plc 34.8% potential upside indicated by Barclays

Hays plc with ticker (LON:HAS) now has a potential upside of 34.8% according to Barclays.



Barclays set a target price of 160 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Hays plc share price of 104 GBX at opening today (20/10/2022) indicates a potential upside of 34.8%. Trading has ranged between 99 (52 week low) and 172 (52 week high) with an average of 5,196,630 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,711,069,692.

