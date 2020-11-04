Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II – Consensus Indicates Potential 39.7% Upside

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II with ticker code (HYAC) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 14 and 14 and has a mean target at 14. With the stocks previous close at 10.02 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 39.7%. The day 50 moving average is 10.02 and the 200 moving average now moves to 10.1. The market cap for the company is $501m. Visit the company website at: http://haymakeracquisition.com/home/

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer or consumer-related products and service industries. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.