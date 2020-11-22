Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II – Consensus Indicates Potential 38.6% Upside

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II found using ticker (HYAC) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 14 and 14 and has a mean target at 14. Now with the previous closing price of 10.1 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 38.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 10.03 while the 200 day moving average is 10.11. The company has a market cap of $505m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://haymakeracquisition.com/home/

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer or consumer-related products and service industries. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.