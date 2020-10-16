Hawaiian Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.5% Upside

Hawaiian Holdings found using ticker (HA) have now 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 19 and 7 with a mean TP of 13.75. Now with the previous closing price of 12.79 this indicates there is a potential upside of 7.5%. The day 50 moving average is 13.49 and the 200 moving average now moves to 13.42. The market cap for the company is $593m. Find out more information at: http://www.hawaiianairlines.com

Hawaiian Holdings, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai’i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York. It also provides daily service on Neighbor Island routes among the six islands of the State of Hawai’I; and international routes between the State of Hawai’i and Sydney, Australia, as well as Tokyo and Osaka, Japan. In addition, the company offers scheduled service between the State of Hawai’i and Pago Pago, American Samoa; Papeete, Tahiti; Brisbane, Australia; Auckland, New Zealand; Sapporo, Japan; and Seoul, South Korea, as well as various ad hoc charters. Hawaiian Holdings distributes its tickets through various distribution channels, including its Website hawaiianairlines.com primarily for North America and Neighbor Island routes, as well as through travel agencies and wholesale distributors for its international routes. As of December 31, 2019, the company’s fleet consisted of 20 Boeing 717-200 aircraft for the Neighbor Island routes; 24 Airbus A330-200 aircraft; and 17 Airbus A321-200 for the North America, international, and charter routes, as well as owns 4 ATR42 aircrafts. Hawaiian Holdings was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn