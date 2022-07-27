Twitter
Hawaiian Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.4% Upside

Hawaiian Holdings with ticker code (HA) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 23 and 12 calculating the average target price we see 18.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 15.12 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 22.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 15.4 while the 200 day moving average is 18.14. The company has a market cap of $770m. Find out more information at: https://www.hawaiianairlines.com

The potential market cap would be $942m based on the market concensus.

Hawaiian Holdings, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai’i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York. It also offers scheduled service between the State of Hawai’i and Austin, Texas; Boston, Massachusetts; Orlando, Florida; and Pago Pago, American Samoa. In addition, the company provides daily service on its Neighbor Island routes among the four major islands of the State of Hawai’i. Further, it offers scheduled service on its international routes between the State of Hawai’i and Tokyo (Narita), Japan, Osaka, Japan; Sydney, Australia; Papeete, Tahiti; and Seoul, South Korea, as well as operates various ad hoc charters. Hawaiian Holdings distributes its tickets through various distribution channels, including its website hawaiianairlines.com primarily for North America and Neighbor Island routes, as well as through travel agencies and wholesale distributors for its international routes. As of December 31, 2021, the company’s fleet consisted of 19 Boeing 717-200 aircraft for the Neighbor Island routes; 24 Airbus A330-200 aircraft; and 18 Airbus A321neo for the North America and international routes. Hawaiian Holdings was incorporated in 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

