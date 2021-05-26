Hawaiian Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.4% Upside

Hawaiian Holdings with ticker code (HA) now have 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 36 and 13 calculating the average target price we see 25.94. With the stocks previous close at 25.34 this would imply there is a potential upside of 2.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 24.99 and the 200 day MA is 22.85. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,342m. Find out more information at: http://www.hawaiianairlines.com

Hawaiian Holdings, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai’i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington. It also provides scheduled service between the State of Hawai’i and Boston, Massachusetts; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York. In addition, the company offers daily service on its Neighbor Island routes among the six major islands of the State of Hawai’i. Further, it provides scheduled service on its international routes between the State of Hawai’i and Tokyo (Haneda and Narita), Japan, Osaka, Japan; and Seoul, South Korea, as well as various ad hoc charters. Hawaiian Holdings distributes its tickets through various distribution channels, including its website hawaiianairlines.com primarily for North America and Neighbor Island routes, as well as through travel agencies and wholesale distributors for its international routes. As of December 31, 2020, the company’s fleet consisted of 19 Boeing 717-200 aircraft for the Neighbor Island routes; 24 Airbus A330-200 aircraft; and 18 Airbus A321-200 for the North America and international routes, as well as owns four ATR42 aircraft for the ÂOhana by Hawaiian’ Neighbor Island service and four ATR72 aircraft for its Neighbor Island cargo operations. Hawaiian Holdings was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.