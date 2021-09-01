Twitter
Hawaiian Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.3% Upside

Broker Ratings

Hawaiian Holdings found using ticker (HA) now have 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 30 and 12 calculating the average target price we see 22.44. Given that the stocks previous close was at 19.8 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 13.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 19.87 and the 200 day MA is 24.3. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,033m. Company Website: http://www.hawaiianairlines.com

Hawaiian Holdings, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai’i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington. It also provides scheduled service between the State of Hawai’i and Boston, Massachusetts; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York. In addition, the company offers daily service on its Neighbor Island routes among the six major islands of the State of Hawai’i. Further, it provides scheduled service on its international routes between the State of Hawai’i and Tokyo (Haneda and Narita), Japan, Osaka, Japan; and Seoul, South Korea, as well as various ad hoc charters. Hawaiian Holdings distributes its tickets through various distribution channels, including its website hawaiianairlines.com primarily for North America and Neighbor Island routes, as well as through travel agencies and wholesale distributors for its international routes. As of December 31, 2020, the company’s fleet consisted of 19 Boeing 717-200 aircraft for the Neighbor Island routes; 24 Airbus A330-200 aircraft; and 18 Airbus A321-200 for the North America and international routes, as well as owns four ATR42 aircraft for the ÂOhana by Hawaiian’ Neighbor Island service and four ATR72 aircraft for its Neighbor Island cargo operations. Hawaiian Holdings was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

