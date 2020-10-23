Haverty Furniture Companies, In – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.2% Upside

Haverty Furniture Companies, In with ticker code (HVT) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 29 and 29 with a mean TP of 29. With the stocks previous close at 23.73 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 22.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 22.26 and the 200 day MA is 17.29. The market capitalisation for the company is $427m. Find out more information at: http://www.havertys.com

Haverty Furniture Companies operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name. The company sells home furnishings through its retail stores, as well as through its Website. As of April 01, 2020, it operated 120 showrooms in 16 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions. Haverty Furniture Companies was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

