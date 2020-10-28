Haverty Furniture Companies, In – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.2% Upside

Haverty Furniture Companies, In found using ticker (HVT) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 29 and 29 calculating the mean target price we have 29. With the stocks previous close at 23.74 this indicates there is a potential upside of 22.2%. The day 50 moving average is 22.44 while the 200 day moving average is 17.59. The market capitalisation for the company is $439m. Visit the company website at: http://www.havertys.com

Haverty Furniture Companies operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name. The company sells home furnishings through its retail stores, as well as through its Website. As of April 01, 2020, it operated 120 showrooms in 16 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions. Haverty Furniture Companies was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

