Haverty Furniture Companies, In – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.7% Upside

Haverty Furniture Companies, In found using ticker (HVT) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 29 and 29 with the average target price sitting at 29. Given that the stocks previous close was at 25.29 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 14.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 22.09 and the 200 moving average now moves to 17.01. The company has a market cap of $476m. Company Website: http://www.havertys.com

Haverty Furniture Companies operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name. The company sells home furnishings through its retail stores, as well as through its Website. As of April 01, 2020, it operated 120 showrooms in 16 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions. Haverty Furniture Companies was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

