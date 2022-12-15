Haverty Furniture Companies, In – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.6% Upside

Haverty Furniture Companies, In with ticker code (HVT) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 44 and 32 calculating the average target price we see 38. Given that the stocks previous close was at 31 this would imply there is a potential upside of 22.6%. The day 50 moving average is 29.16 while the 200 day moving average is 27.66. The market capitalisation for the company is $500m. Company Website: https://www.havertys.com

The potential market cap would be $613m based on the market concensus.

Haverty Furniture Companies operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Stearns and Foster, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name. The company sells home furnishings through its retail stores, as well as through its Website. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 121 showrooms in 16 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions. Haverty Furniture Companies was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.